AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

