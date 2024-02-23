BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BHP Group stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

