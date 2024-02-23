Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

NYSE TGH opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

About Textainer Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Textainer Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

