Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NYSE TGH opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
