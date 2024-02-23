Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

