Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £226.20 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 580 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £226.20 ($284.81).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 335 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £150.75 ($189.81).

On Friday, December 15th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 526 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.18 ($284.79).

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34.40 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.25. The firm has a market cap of £56.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

