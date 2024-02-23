Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Paul Campbell-White Purchases 12,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell-White bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,960 ($12,540.92).
Newmark Security Price Performance
LON NWT opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Newmark Security plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.44.
About Newmark Security
