Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Paul Campbell-White Purchases 12,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell-White bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,960 ($12,540.92).

LON NWT opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Newmark Security plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.44.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

