Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 26th (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 26th. Inspire Veterinary Partners had issued 1,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Inspire Veterinary Partners’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of IVP opened at $0.10 on Friday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVP. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.