Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 430 ($5.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

DOM stock opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 252.40 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 372.01.

In related news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,281.29). Corporate insiders own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

