Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of £461.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,796.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

