J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.63).
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
