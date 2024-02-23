J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.63).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 821 ($10.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 816.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 728.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,784.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 516.50 ($6.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.86).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

