Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.58) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&G to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.84).

Get M&G alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&G

M&G Stock Performance

About M&G

LON:MNG opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.85) on Tuesday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.35 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.40 ($2.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.