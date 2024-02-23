Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SHED opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £563.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.83).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

