Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
Shares of SHED opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £563.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.83).
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Logistics REIT
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.