Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.88) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

LON PRU opened at GBX 822.60 ($10.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 832.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 882.27. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 767.80 ($9.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,302 ($16.39).

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,224 ($61,979.35). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

