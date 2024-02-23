Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

GWRE stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

