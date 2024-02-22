American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 543,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

