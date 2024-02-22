Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordson Stock Up 3.9 %

Nordson stock traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $274.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Institutional Trading of Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,069,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,078,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

