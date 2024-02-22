Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

CCRN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 321,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,441. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

