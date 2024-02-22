Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $67,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.56. 6,704,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.39.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

