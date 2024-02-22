CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $8.07 on Thursday, reaching $90.48. 3,160,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

