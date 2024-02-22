The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.66. 1,290,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

