Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.515-7.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,264. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.