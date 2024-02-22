Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.23. 1,758,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $251.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.