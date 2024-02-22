BMO Capital Markets Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $79.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

