CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 1,343,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

