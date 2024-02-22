Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $52.43 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,525 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 6.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $19.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $487.22. 9,824,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,243,021. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075,188 shares of company stock valued at $423,853,589. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

