Wells Fargo & Company Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $70.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,222. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

