Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,903,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

