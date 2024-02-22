iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3,068.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,117,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,581,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

