Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $272.28.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.