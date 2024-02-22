Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FHLC traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. 69,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,863. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

