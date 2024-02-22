AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

