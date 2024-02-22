Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Amedisys by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amedisys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMED

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.