AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,793. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

