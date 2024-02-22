Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.11, but opened at $89.00. Stepan shares last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 11,466 shares changing hands.
The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Stepan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
