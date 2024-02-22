Algert Global LLC Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,859 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 645,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

