CHI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the quarter. Ikena Oncology makes up 2.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 5.16% of Ikena Oncology worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IKNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IKNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 343,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,728. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

