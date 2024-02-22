Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 889,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.14. 716,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

