NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,787 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. The company has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at $111,363,864,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,241,781 shares of company stock worth $526,545,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

