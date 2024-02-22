Socorro Asset Management LP Has $6.80 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.7% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 14,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 154.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $36.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $938.28. 382,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

