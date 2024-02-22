OLO (NYSE:OLO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. OLO updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

OLO Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 1,836,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,774. OLO has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $971.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OLO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in OLO by 27.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

