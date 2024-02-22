Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cannae by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

