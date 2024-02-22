Truist Financial Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $85.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $133.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

