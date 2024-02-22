Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Bally's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

BALY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 787,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,462. The firm has a market cap of $488.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bally’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Bally’s by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.