Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 947,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

