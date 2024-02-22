ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $43.10 on Thursday, reaching $951.31. 971,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $806.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $375.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $954.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

