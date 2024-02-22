Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 449,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,254. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.