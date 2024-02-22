UBS Group Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $52.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 4,011,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,901. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $826,332,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $168,290,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

