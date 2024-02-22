Piper Sandler Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $47.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 552,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,326,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

