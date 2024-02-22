Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,542. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 15.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

