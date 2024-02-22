Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Issues Earnings Results

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, reports.

Gold Fields Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of GFI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 4,939,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,091. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 45.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

